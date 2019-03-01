Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government announces Kalaimamani awards

The government also announced the ‘Bharathi’ awards in the field of literature, ‘MS Subbulakshmi award’ in music and ‘Bala Saraswathi award’ in dance. 

Vijay Sethupathi

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, on Thursday, announced the Kalaimamani awards after a gap of eight years. This year, 201 artistes are to receive the awards, including popular actor Vijay Sethupathi. 

For the MS Subbulakshmi award, singers S Janaki, the Bombay sisters — C Saroja and C Lalitha and TV Gopalakrishnan have been selected. Awards will be given away by the Chief Minister.  

Poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan, veteran Villupattu artiste and lyricist Subbu Arumugam and writer-activist Sivasankari have been selected for the Bharathi award. For the Bala Saraswathi award, Vyjayanthimala, VP Dhananjayan and CV Chandrasekhar have been selected.

A statement from the government said a full list of the recipients of this year’s awards is available at the web address www.tn.gov.in/ta/go_view/dept/32

An official statement said, “Each winning artist will receive a 3 sovereign gold shield and a certificate.” 
In addition, shields for the best art organisations are to be awarded to Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, Chennai, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai and the Salem Amateur Arts in Salem. 

