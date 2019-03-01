Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai hospital offers free health cover for kin of Pulwama martyrs

Using the cards, the parents, wife, and the children of the two jawans could avail free healthcare services, including consultation, treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests, and surgeries, at MMHRC.

Deceased CRPF jawan Sivachandran’s wife being consoled by family. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madurai-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre announced free lifelong health cover for the families of the two CRPF personnel from Tamil Nadu, who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 16.

Hospital trustees, Dr Kannan and Sakthi Saravanan, handed over free health cards to the families of G Subramaniam from Savalapperi village in Thoothukudi district and C Sivachandran from Karkudi village in Ariyalur district.

“The cards entitle their immediate family members, including parents, wife and children, lifelong free care and treatment at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre,” a press release from the hospital added. “This includes cost of consultation, treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests and surgeries needed for any condition lifelong,” the release added.

