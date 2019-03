By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Advocate of Nirmala Devi, former assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Arupukkottai, told Srivilliputhur Mahila Court that she tried to commit suicide many times at Madurai Central Prison “due to unfair treatment she received at the hands of officials”.

Advocate Pasumpon Pandian said that on February 14, when she was produced before the court, Nirmala tried to talk to media persons, “but one police officer prevented her from doing so and gagged her.”