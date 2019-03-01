Palaniswami terms DMK as company, slams family politics

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Launching a broadside against the DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami likened the principal Opposition to a company, wherein an anointed heir apparent took over the mantle from their elders. Contrasting the working model of the AIADMK to the DMK, the chief minister said that in the former, any meritorious cadre could rise to a position of prominence whereas in the latter only family members benefited.

The chief minister was in the city to lay the foundation stones for the phase-IV of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and other welfare schemes on Thursday.

Palaniswami trained guns on the working model of the DMK, saying that the Opposition party had made a habit of announcing grand schemes at the beginning of its term only to drop them midway. This, he said, was in stark contrast to the efforts made by the visionaries like J Jayalalithaa, who saw the schemes through.