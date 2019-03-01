Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami terms DMK as company, slams family politics

The chief minister was in the city to lay the foundation stones for the phase-IV of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and other welfare schemes on Thursday.

Published: 01st March 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sharing a lighter moment with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday | A RAJA CHIDAMBARAM

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Launching a broadside against the DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami likened the principal Opposition to a company, wherein an anointed heir apparent took over the mantle from their elders. Contrasting the working model of the AIADMK to the DMK, the chief minister said that in the former, any meritorious cadre could rise to a position of prominence whereas in the latter only family members benefited. 

The chief minister was in the city to lay the foundation stones for the phase-IV of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and other welfare schemes on Thursday.

Palaniswami trained guns on the working model of the DMK, saying that the Opposition party had made a habit of announcing grand schemes at the beginning of its term only to drop them midway. This, he said, was in stark contrast to the efforts made by the visionaries like J Jayalalithaa, who saw the schemes through.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp