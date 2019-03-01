School correspondent booked for misbehaving with girls in hostel

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A School correspondent was booked on Thursday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly abusing minor girls residing in the hostel. Police are on the lookout for Dharmaraj (60) of Siruganur as he is currently absconding.

According to sources, Dharmaraj is the correspondent of a primary school and also a special accommodation facility for children from distant villages who reside there and are educated in other schools in the locality. Apart from students from the primary school, girls of a nearby government school also reside in the hostel.

It is alleged Dharmaraj had been misbehaving with minor girls over the past couple of months. As his behaviour towards them became intolerable, the minor girls informed their parents.

Several parents gathered outside the hostel and staged a protest urging police to take action against the correspondent. The parents also filed a complaint against Dharmaraj in Siruganur police station. Based on their complaint, police filed a case under the POCSO Act.