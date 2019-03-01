Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin nursing CM dreams, but not all come true: Edappadi K Palaniswamy

The chief minister also listed out the roads slated for four-lane expansion and highlighted the achievements of his government.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR/ERODE: The chief minister also replied to aspersions cast on the party’s future in the wake of Jayalalithaa’s death, when some politicians had claimed that the AIADMK would implode. “Some said that the AIADMK would crumble and collapse... My government has disproved the nay-sayers.

The dispensation is in its third year, still working for the welfare of the people,” he said. Hinting at many a slip between the cup and the lip, the chief minister said that Stalin’s village outreach programme was a means to fuel his chief ministerial dreams. “However, not all dreams come true,” the chief minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also listed out the roads slated for four-lane expansion and highlighted the achievements of his government. He said that all roads will be broadened in two years to ensure zero accident.  Ministers KA Sengottaiyan, P Thangamani, KC Karupanan, Udumalai Radhakrishnan and Dr Saroja were among those present.

