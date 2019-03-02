Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK shuffles key functionaries

 The AIADMK on Friday shuffled its many key functionaries and bifurcated the Thoothukudi party unit into two districts.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday shuffled its many key functionaries and bifurcated the Thoothukudi party unit into two districts. Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami have made these announcements in four joint statements.  
Thoothukudi party district has been bifurcated into two – Thoothukudi north and Thoothukudi south. 
The north district comprises of Assembly constituencies - Vilathikulam, Ottapidaram (SC) and Kovilpatti while the south district will have the Assembly constituencies - Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam. 

Minister for Information Kadambur S Raju will be the secretary for the Thoothukudi north district while SP Shanmuganathan, MLA, has been appointed as the secretary of Thoothukudi south district. 
However, Shanmuganathan has been relieved as organising secretary of the party. 
Similarly, CT Chellapandian, hitherto secretary of the combined Thoothukudi district, has been relieved from that post but appointed as one of the organising secretary of the party.  

KR Arjunan, MP, has been relieved as the Nilgiris district secretary and he is replaced with former Minister Budhichandran who has been relieved as organising secretary.  But Arjunan will assume office as organising secretary. 

