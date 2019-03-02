Congress meet today to discuss poll tactics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to formulate a strategy to ensure victory in the upcoming general elections, a consultative meeting with various panels of the Congress’s Tamil Nadu unit was held on Saturday.

The Congress has organised a consultative meeting with various panels of the party, which have been constituted ahead of tackling the upcoming elections, on Saturday at the party headquarters. According to a party release, “A meeting with parliamentary election co-ordination committee, campaign committee, advertisement committee, media coordination committee and election management committee, would be held at the party headquarters on Saturday. TNCC chief KS Alagiri and KR Ramasamy, floor leader of the assembly will take part in the same.”

It is learnt that the meeting has been organized to reduce the difference of opinion between various leaders of the State unit and carry out the discussion for increasing the winnability of the alliance in general and Congress in particular. The State leaders are expecting that the DMK will declare the names of the constituencies from where the Congress is going to contest, within a couple of days as per their poll pact.