Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress meet today to discuss poll tactics

 In order to formulate a strategy to ensure victory in the upcoming general elections, a consultative meeting with various panels of the Congress’s Tamil Nadu unit was held on Saturday.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to formulate a strategy to ensure victory in the upcoming general elections, a consultative meeting with various panels of the Congress’s Tamil Nadu unit was held on Saturday.

The Congress has organised a consultative meeting with various panels of the party, which have been constituted ahead of tackling the upcoming elections, on Saturday at the party headquarters. According to a party release, “A meeting with parliamentary election co-ordination committee, campaign committee, advertisement committee, media coordination committee and election management committee, would be held at the party headquarters on Saturday. TNCC chief KS Alagiri and KR Ramasamy, floor leader of the assembly will take part in the same.”

It is learnt that the meeting has been organized to reduce the difference of opinion between various leaders of the State unit and carry out the discussion for increasing the winnability of the alliance in general and Congress in particular. The State leaders are expecting that the DMK will declare the names of the constituencies from where the Congress is going to contest, within a couple of days as per their poll pact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress TN Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp