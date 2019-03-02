EPS requests PM Modi to set up naval station in Kanniyakumari

M SREEMATHI By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made an on-stage request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his government to take steps to establish a naval station at Kanniyakumari to ensure the safety and security of Tamil Nadu fishermen at sea.

Addressing the gathering, Palaniswami said, “The State government has introduced many projects for the development of the district. For the benefit of fishermen, fishing harbours were established in Colachel and Chinnamuttom at a budget of Rs 96.72 crore and Rs 81.22 crore, respectively. Similarly, a fishing harbour is being constructed at Thengaipattinam at a budget of Rs 97.4 crore. A scheme for fishermen to avail of 50 per cent subsidy to buy deep-sea fishing vessels had been introduced.”

“To ensure safety of fishermen, 50 fishermen groups were provided with two satellite phones and three NAVIK equipment each. In addition to this, reconstruction works are being carried out at five dams in Vilavancode and Kanniyakumari with an outlay of Rs 76.16 crore,” he continued.

Speaking about India’s air strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Palaniswami said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister for his bold action and decisiveness in rooting out the terrorism, which is a threat to the world. As the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, I also express gratitude to Modi for his effective efforts in safely bringing back IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan to homeland.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “Modi’s participation in this event is a trial to our victory in the upcoming elections. The country, under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fighting against the external threats in a bold manner.”