Government’s scrutiny fee likely to drive home prices up by 3 per cent

Earlier, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning had fixed the price as Rs 3.

By C Shivakumar
NEW DELHI: After facing stiff opposition from developers, the state government has reduced the scrutiny fee per square foot to Rs 2 for issuing construction continuation certificate and completion certificate. Earlier, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning had fixed the price as Rs 3.

As per the Government Order released recently, the rate payable to the empanelled professional will be Rs 0.25 per square foot and for plinth level inspection it will be 0.75 per square foot for inspection in the completed stage. CREDAI president for TN, Ajit Kumar Chordia says this, along with the GST and amenities charges is likely to drive up home prices by 3-4 per cent. Earlier, there was no scrutiny fee levied by the DTCP.  

