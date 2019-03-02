HC raps Namakkal Collector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has rapped the Collector of Namakkal district for allowing the encroachers to remain on the encroached land, despite its order directing her to remove them.

“This Court is really shocked to see as to how dare the District Collector -- M Asya Mariam -- passed the order permitting the encroachments, despite a specific direction for removal of the encroachments by this court. The action of the Collector is highly condemnable and she must be taught about court proceedings, as she is so smart enough to act as an appellate authority of this court,” observed a division bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan on Friday.

The bench was passing interim orders on a contempt application from P Loganathan of Athanur village, seeking to punish the officials manning the district administration, allegedly for making a false statement with regard to the encroachments in the court on March 1, last year.

It appears that based on a GO dated November 27, the Collector by her order dated February 21 this year, stated that pursuant to the pendency of applications filed by several encroachers for patta and regularisation, there is no need to remove the encroachers.

The said contempt application has been mainly filed pursuant to an utterly and palpable incorrect statement made before this court by the Special Government Pleader, who appeared for the authorities on March 1, 2018. Similarly, proceedings of the Collector are nothing but not obeying orders of this court in its true letter and spirit. The bench granted time till March 4 to enable the Collector to withdraw her proceedings and file an affidavit before the court to that effect. The bench made it clear that in the event of non-adherence, the Collector shall appear on March 4 and on her appearance, further orders will be passed, the bench added.