New India will hit back hard at terror, says PM Modi

Speaking in an event at Kanniyakumari district on Friday, after inaugurating various welfare schemes, Modi faulted the UPA government’s handling of terror.

Published: 02nd March 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari district on Friday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to showcase a new India that will return the ‘damage’ it suffered at the hands of terrorists with ‘interest’, saying the country will no longer be helpless in the face of terror.

Speaking in an event at Kanniyakumari district on Friday, after inaugurating various welfare schemes, Modi faulted the UPA government’s handling of terror. “When 26/11 happened, nothing was done effectively. But when Uri happened, you saw what our army soldiers did (surgical strike). And when Pulwama happened, you saw what our brave air force warriors did.”

“Today we are in an era where armed forces have full freedom to do what they want. So, the influence of terrorists and terrorism has been curtailed. This is the new India. This India will return the damages by the terrorists with interest,” Modi said.

Criticising the opposition, he said: “a few political parties guided by ‘Modi’ hatred, have started hating India... The world is supporting India in the fight against terror but a few parties fails to respect our fight against terror.”

In Vizag, he was more specific, attacking the maha milavat (his epithet for the grand alliance of Congress-led anti-BJP parties), asking why they were busy weakening India and playing politics that could only be of help to Pakistan. “I would like to ask such maha milavat leaders why are they playing this kind of politics... Pakistan is taking advantage of it. Why in their blind hatred for Modi, they have started hating the country?,” he wondered.

