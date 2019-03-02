Home States Tamil Nadu

No uncertainties in tie-up with DMDK, good news soon: AIADMK

The ruling AIADMK, which is in an alliance with the BJP and PMK, has been making all-out efforts to rope in the DMDK.

Published: 02nd March 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

MGR

AIADMK party flag and party's former and present leaders. (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Asserting that there were no uncertainties regarding a tie-up with actor Vijayakanth-led DMDK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK Saturday said there would be good news soon.

The ruling AIADMK, which is in an alliance with the BJP and PMK, has been making all-out efforts to rope in the DMDK.

"There are no such uncertainties.

In one or two days we will be taking a good decision and will announce a happy news (in this regard)," AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who is also the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, told reporters after a meeting at the party headquarters here.

While the AIADMK has concluded its poll deal with the BJP and the PMK for the Lok Sabha polls by allotting five and seven seats in the state to them respectively, talks with the DMDK and other smaller outfits are yet to be formalised.

BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had gone to DMDK chief Vijayakanth's house last month.

Though the meeting between the two leaders was touted to be for an alliance to contest the upcoming general elections, Goyal denied it saying, "Everything in life is not about alliances and politics. There are some personal relationships also."

DMK president M K Stalin had also visited Vijayakanth's residence last month sparking speculation about attempts to forge an alliance with the DMDK.

When reporters asked Stalin whether he would welcome DMDK into the DMK-led alliance, he had said, "I appreciate and thank you for your good intentions", but did not elaborate.

The DMK chief had said he did not visit Vijayakanth to discuss politics but to enquire about his health.

Top actor Rajinikanth too visited Vijayakanth at his residence to enquire about his health condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMDK AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp