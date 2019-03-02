Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi flags off fastest train between Madurai, Chennai

The Madurai Division opened special ticket counters for the inaugural run and over 1,000 people enjoyed Tejas’ debut journey. Booking for reservation would be starting on Saturday (March 2). 

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tejas Express

Tejas Express (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, India’s first semi-high speed fully AC luxury train, via video-conferencing from Kanniyakumari on Friday. He also laid the foundation stone for restoration of rail connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, and construction of new Bridge Pamban Viaduct (2.05 km). The train was flagged off at 3.30 pm and it had its inaugural run till Kodaikanal Road. DRM Neenu Ittyerah, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, Minister for Information Technology Dr M Manikandan, railway officials, and others were present.

Special ticket counter
The Madurai Division opened special ticket counters for the inaugural run and over 1,000 people enjoyed Tejas’ debut journey. Booking for reservation would be starting on Saturday (March 2). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express Tejas Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp