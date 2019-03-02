PM Modi flags off fastest train between Madurai, Chennai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, India’s first semi-high speed fully AC luxury train, via video-conferencing from Kanniyakumari on Friday. He also laid the foundation stone for restoration of rail connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, and construction of new Bridge Pamban Viaduct (2.05 km). The train was flagged off at 3.30 pm and it had its inaugural run till Kodaikanal Road. DRM Neenu Ittyerah, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, Minister for Information Technology Dr M Manikandan, railway officials, and others were present.

Special ticket counter

The Madurai Division opened special ticket counters for the inaugural run and over 1,000 people enjoyed Tejas’ debut journey. Booking for reservation would be starting on Saturday (March 2).