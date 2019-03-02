Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK hails CM for implementing Athikadavu- Avinashi project

It should be appreciated that the CM Edappadi laid foundation stone for commencing the project at Nathampalayam.

Published: 02nd March 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK has hailed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for taking steps to implement the Aththikadavu- Avinashi canal project and said that it would improve livelihood of lakh of farmers of the three western districts.

“It should be appreciated that the CM Edappadi laid foundation stone for commencing the project at Nathampalayam. It was a six decade-dream of the Kongu region and the PMK has also staged various protests in the last 30 years for urging its implementation,” observed PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, in a statement.

He added, “Basically, the Chief Minister is a farmer and is practising farming even now. Hence, he has laid the foundation for the project by respecting the sentiments of farmers. By implementing the project, a total of 538 water bodies would get water, it would cater to the drinking water needs of 35 lakh people and a total of 1.30 lakh acres of agricultural land would also get irrigated. Hence, the PMK expresses its thanks to the CM for implementing the project.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp