PMK hails CM for implementing Athikadavu- Avinashi project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK has hailed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for taking steps to implement the Aththikadavu- Avinashi canal project and said that it would improve livelihood of lakh of farmers of the three western districts.

“It should be appreciated that the CM Edappadi laid foundation stone for commencing the project at Nathampalayam. It was a six decade-dream of the Kongu region and the PMK has also staged various protests in the last 30 years for urging its implementation,” observed PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, in a statement.

He added, “Basically, the Chief Minister is a farmer and is practising farming even now. Hence, he has laid the foundation for the project by respecting the sentiments of farmers. By implementing the project, a total of 538 water bodies would get water, it would cater to the drinking water needs of 35 lakh people and a total of 1.30 lakh acres of agricultural land would also get irrigated. Hence, the PMK expresses its thanks to the CM for implementing the project.”