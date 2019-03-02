Home States Tamil Nadu

Puthiya Thamizhagam gets one seat in AIADMK-led alliance; Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi joins hands with DMK

With this, the AIADMK has apportioned 14 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry out of 40 - PMK (7), BJP (5), NR Congress (1) and PT (1).

Puthiya Thamizhagam

Puthiya Thamizhagam chief K Krishnaswamy. (File | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The alliance talks in the fronts led by AIADMK and DMK for Lok Sabha elections gained momentum today with Puthiya Thamizhagam (PT) getting one seat in the AIADMK-led alliance and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) led by TR Pachamuthu, expressing its support for the DMK-led alliance.

PT chief K Krishnasamy visited AIADMK headquarters and signed the seat-sharing agreement with party coordinator O Panneerselvam and other senior functionaries. Krishnasamy clarified that his party would contest on its own symbol. So far, there have been reports that the AIADMK was insisting that the PT candidate should contest on Two Leaves symbol.

Announcing the allocation of one seat to PT, Panneerselvam said the PT would support the AIADMK in the by-elections to 21 Assembly constituencies too. He said the constituency for PT would be announced later. Sources said the Krishnasamy has been demanding Tenkasi parliamentary constituency.

With this, the AIADMK has apportioned 14 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry out of 40 - PMK (7), BJP (5), NR Congress (1) and PT (1). Now, the ruling party has 26 seats.

Talking to reporters, Panneerselvam said the alliance talks with DMDK would be concluded in a day or two.  The AIADMK is keen to complete the alliance talks within a couple of days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kickstart his campaign in Chennai on March 6.  

After meeting DMK president MK Stalin at party headquarters here, Pachamuthu said, “In the present situation, Stalin alone can bring in a good change in Tamil Nadu. We have expressed our support to the DMK-led alliance but did not demand any seat.  If the seat-sharing committee of the DMK calls for a talk, we will engage ourselves.”

Responding to a question as to why he chose to support DMK since he had been with the BJP for a long time, Pachamuthu said: “We can’t be part of the alliance where PMK is present since that party has been inimical to us.”

