Tamil Nadu foresters to get digital walkie-talkies

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Phasing out old analog walkie-talkies, which often transmit scratchy and weak signals, the Tamil Nadu forest department is in the process of procuring digital wireless gadgets having advanced features such as texting and photo-sharing.

The State government has accepted the proposal of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and granted `5 crore to implement the scheme of switching over the wireless communication from analog to digital.

Forest department sources said the implementation would happen in a phased manner. “To start with, the shift will happen in sensitive forest ranges such as Dharmapuri. Tenders have already been invited,” a senior forest official said.

The official said the police department, which has partially adopted digital wireless communication system, has agreed to extend technical expertise in implementation of the scheme.

Out of `5 crore, `4.37 crore will be spent on procuring the

equipment and `36.70 lakh will be for spectrum charges and the rest will be used for mobilising manpower.

Explaining the silent features of new system, officials said two-way digital radios offer the opportunity for seamless communication. With technology aimed at enabling voice communications no matter what’s happening in the background, two-way digital radios have audio clarity that is unmatched. Also, more than one two-way conversations can happen on each digital radio channel.

“The best part is it facilitates sending of 126-character messages and photographs, which comes in handy during emergencies,” he added.