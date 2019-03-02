Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu foresters to get digital walkie-talkies

Explaining the silent features of new system, officials said two-way digital radios offer the opportunity for seamless communication.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Phasing out old analog walkie-talkies, which often transmit scratchy and weak signals, the Tamil Nadu forest department is in the process of procuring digital wireless gadgets having advanced features such as texting and photo-sharing. 
The State government has accepted the proposal of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and granted `5 crore to implement the scheme of switching over the wireless communication from analog to digital. 

Forest department sources said the implementation would happen in a phased manner. “To start with, the shift will happen in sensitive forest ranges such as Dharmapuri. Tenders have already been invited,” a senior forest official said. 
The official said the police department, which has partially adopted digital wireless communication system, has agreed to extend technical expertise in implementation of the scheme. 
Out of `5 crore, `4.37 crore will be spent on procuring the 
equipment and `36.70 lakh will be for spectrum charges and the rest will be used for mobilising manpower. 

Explaining the silent features of new system, officials said two-way digital radios offer the opportunity for seamless communication. With technology aimed at enabling voice communications no matter what’s happening in the background, two-way digital radios have audio clarity that is unmatched. Also, more than one two-way conversations can happen on each digital radio channel. 

“The best part is it facilitates sending of 126-character messages and photographs, which comes in handy during emergencies,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
walkie-talkies Tamil Nadu forest department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp