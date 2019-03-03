Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Appoint Tamil scholar to selection panel’

DMK president MK Stalin has urged the Centre to appoint ‘any eligible Tamil scholar’ to select the President awardees for the Central Institute of Classical Tamil.

Published: 03rd March 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“On behalf of DMK, I condemn the Union government, that appointed Nagasamy, former Archaeology officer, as a selection committee member of President awardees, to be offered by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil. Nagasamy was acting against Tamil and its culture. Already the Union government has frozen the Central Institute of Classical Tamil by not allocating any funds. In this situation, it has appointed Nagasamy, who is against Tamil and Tamils, as a member for selection of the President awardees,” observed MK Stalin, in a statement.

He further urged,”Hence, the Union government should drop Nagasamy from the said committee. And I request the Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, to appoint an eligible Tamil scholar, who has rich experience in Tamil in the committee.”

