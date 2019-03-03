Development of Puducherry Port under 'Sagarmala' gets Centre's nod

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Environment Ministry has given its nod for the long-awaited development of Puducherry Port under the flagship ‘Sagarmala’ scheme.

The ministry has granted Terms of Reference to carry out capital dredging and construction of a physical barrier between drainage channel and navigation channel as part of phase-1 works. The port has proposed capital dredging of estimated 0.73 million cubic meter (mcm) and maintenance dredging of 0.15 mcm per annum. Due to heavy silting and loss of draft in the harbour basin, navigation is problem. Since 2009, the port has been non-functional due to loss of draft to 1-2 metre. Any navigational activities requires a minimum of 4.5 metre depth.

The Puducherry government had submitted a proposal seeking funds under ‘Sagarmala’ for port upgradation, dredging and making the port functional and to initiate all augmentation activities. In a letter last November, V Shanmugasundaram, director of Puducherry Port Department, sought Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for dredging and spoil disposal. “The Puducherry Port, unless dredged for a minimum of 4-5 m draft, smooth navigation and other port activities will not be possible,” he said. The budgetary estimate for the project is `44.40 crore.

Earlier, three unsuccessful attempts were made for development of Puducherry port as a deep water port with direct ship berth facility. In March 2017, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Puducherry government and Chennai Port Trust to develop the Puducherry port as its feeder port. A trail run on container service between the Ports of Chennai and Puducherry was carried out successfully in February, 2018.

Officials said once the proposed dredging is carried out, it would revive the port activities. The project was appraised during 38th meeting of Expert Appraisal Committee of the Environment ministry, held on February 6. The port officials propose to dispose the dredged soil on the northern side for shoreline management.

The ministry, while granting ToR, asked the port to conduct Environment Impact Assessment on dredging on shore line and protection of northern coast by beach nourishment.

Necessity

Since 2009, Puducherry Port is non-functional because of the loss of draft to meagre 1-2 m and any navigational activities requires a minimum depth of 4-5 m.

Because, port upgradation is on cards under Sagarmala, dredging and make the port functional becomes utmost important as first phase and to initiate all augmentation activities

Project activity

The proposed project will have three major activities to facilitate the navigation in the existing port area.

Dredging for 0.73 mcm in the basin area and along the approach channel for an average width of 100m

Disposal of dredged spoil in the shoreline area on the northern side for shoreline management

Construction of physical barrier in drainage channel from Puducherry Urban to stop solid waste disposal into port waters

Why is Puducherry Port important?

A proposal to start passenger ferry service between the ports of Chennai and Karaikal on the anvil

Towards expansion of Karaikal port, M/s Karaikal Port Private Limited has submitted a proposal for establishing a ‘LNG Terminal’

Development plans for the Puducherry and Karaikal ports shall create job opportunities and generate revenue