Emergency period: Interval block for Tamil Nadu politics as ADMK enters fray

It was in 1977 that for the first time, a non-Congress government was formed at the Centre.

M Karunanidhi and (right) M G Ramachandran | Express

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was in 1977 that for the first time, a non-Congress government was formed at the Centre. In Tamil Nadu too, a non-Congress government was formed by AIADMK (then known as ADMK). It was a party which came to power within five years since its launch.

The DMK retained power in 1971 with a massive victory. Soon after the party retained the government, it witnessed a major split. That was made by MG Ramachandran, fondly known as MGR. He raised questions against the DMK functionaries and ministers of the State government when he was an MLA and treasurer of the party.

Following which, he was given a show-cause notice and was sent out of the party in October 1972. Subsequently, he floated a new political party in the name of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on October 17, 1972. Soon after he launched the party, MGR handed over a petition containing allegations of scam  against the ruling DMK to the Governor and urged him to constitute an inquiry commission over his allegations and dissolve the State government. Meanwhile, the High Court of Allahabad pronounced a verdict against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the court set aside her election victory (from Rae Bareli) on June, 12, 1975. Following which, Indira Gandhi decided to declare Emergency under the pretext of protecting the country from the threat of internal forces. Subsequently, the then President Fakruddin Ali Ahmed declared Emergency following discussions with Indira Gandhi on 25, June 1975.

Meanwhile, the Sarkaria Commission was constituted to probe the scam allegations levelled against the DMK government. Only the AIADMK supported the Emergency and welcomed the arrests of opposition party cadres. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu state government was dissolved on 31, January 1976 by the President. Later, the sixth general election was declared in 1977 soon after the Emergency was withdrawn.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK formed an alliance with Janata and CPM while AIADMK formed an alliance with INC and CPI. In this election, the AIADMK led alliance won 34 seats out of 39 seats while the DMK alliance could manage to win only five ( DMK 2 seats, NCO- 3 seats). Three months later, Assembly elections were held for Tamil Nadu on June 12 in 1977. AIADMK and DMK allied with minor parties while the national parties Congress and Janata fought alone. AIADMK won 130 seats and DMK 48 seats. INC, Janata, CPI, CPM, FBL won 27, 10, 5, 12 and one seats respectively. Hence, the five year old AIADMK came to power in Tamil Nadu.

