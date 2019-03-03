Four years after fatal accident, family awarded Rs 14 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a 57-year-old businessman was killed in a road accident at Maraimalai Nagar, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of `14 lakh to the family members. In the petition submitted, Vijaya said that her husband Panchatcharam was holding several businesses in the city and was making `50,000 per month. On September 15, 2015, Panchatcharam was riding his motorcycle on Vallal MGR Salai, near Thiruvalluvar Salai Arch, Maraimalai Nagar. A bus belonging to Sri Ganesh Travels, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit him in the rear and he succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

With Panchatcharam being the sole breadwinner of the family, Vijaya submitted a petition at the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal that the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver and Sri Ganesh Travels, and the New India Assurance Co Ltd, the insurer of the vehicle, were jointly liable to pay compensation of `35 lakh. Denying the allegations, the counsel for the insurance firm said that the alleged accident happened only due to the rash and negligent riding of Panchatcharam.

The tribunal headed by R Selvakumar said considering oral and documentary evidence, the court finds that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver.