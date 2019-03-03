Home States Tamil Nadu

Go on converting 41 university colleges issued

The State government has passed an order to convert 41 constituent colleges of universities to government arts and science colleges.

Published: 03rd March 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has passed an order to convert 41 constituent colleges of universities to government arts and science colleges.

The government order passed on Friday followed the Chief Ministers announcement regarding the same in the Assembly budget session in June last year.

The cost of this exercise and filling up faculty positions is estimated to be around `167 crore. The government will undertake the conversion in three phases. In the first phase, the government will convert 14 constituent colleges to government arts and science colleges, in the current academic year.

The colleges which will be converted in the first phase will include four of Bharathidasan University, four colleges of Bharathidasan University, two colleges from Thiruvalluvar, Bharathiar and Madurai Kamaraj and Periyar Universities, and one college from Mother Teresa and Manonmaniam Sundaranar Universities.
The government order has paved the way for appointment of 14 principals, physical education directors and librarians in addition to 777 professors in the first phase.

First phase

In the first phase, the government will convert 14 constituent colleges to government arts and science colleges, in the current academic year

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
arts and science colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp