Go on converting 41 university colleges issued

CHENNAI: The State government has passed an order to convert 41 constituent colleges of universities to government arts and science colleges.

The government order passed on Friday followed the Chief Ministers announcement regarding the same in the Assembly budget session in June last year.

The cost of this exercise and filling up faculty positions is estimated to be around `167 crore. The government will undertake the conversion in three phases. In the first phase, the government will convert 14 constituent colleges to government arts and science colleges, in the current academic year.

The colleges which will be converted in the first phase will include four of Bharathidasan University, four colleges of Bharathidasan University, two colleges from Thiruvalluvar, Bharathiar and Madurai Kamaraj and Periyar Universities, and one college from Mother Teresa and Manonmaniam Sundaranar Universities.

The government order has paved the way for appointment of 14 principals, physical education directors and librarians in addition to 777 professors in the first phase.

