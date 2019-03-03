Home States Tamil Nadu

Inter-caste couple seeks protection from kin

Three days after a communal conflict in Anathur village over an inter-caste marriage, the couple appeared before the police on Saturday.

Published: 03rd March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Three days after a communal conflict in Anathur village over an inter-caste marriage, the couple appeared before the police on Saturday.

According to village sources, the couple – caste Hindu woman and Dalit man – ran away from the village on February 21 and the woman’s family lodged an abduction complaint against the man’s family and residents of his colony. As the couple had gone missing for five days, about 300 caste Hindu men allegedly ravaged the Dalit colony on Wednesday.

The couple appeared  before Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar here on Saturday. The woman gave in writing that she had not been abducted and went along with her husband willingly.“My husband and I have been in love for the last few years. But we come from different caste groups and so we thought our parents will separate us. So we got married in Cuddalore on January 7,” said the woman. She added that they had been living in their houses following the marriage. “But my parents fixed my marriage with another person and so I planned to go to Chennai with my husband.”

However, when the woman came to know about the abduction case, the couple decided to surrender. “Though we have surrendered, we are afraid that my parents and relatives would harm us. So, I request the police to provide security and protect us from them, and let us live in peace,” she said.Talking to Express, SP Jeyakumar said the couple was produced before court and was later sent to Chennai with police escort until the district border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp