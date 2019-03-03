Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court transfers fake UGC office scam probe to CB-CID

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court transferred the investigation into the fake University Grants Commission (UGC) office scam to CB-CID.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court transferred the investigation into the fake University Grants Commission (UGC) office scam to CB-CID.Justice N Seshasayee passed the order by allowing a petition filed by one S Sakthivel, a retired Selection Grade Senior Assistant in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) who is one of the victims of the scam.

According to Sakthivel, three persons - R Sathiyaseelan, J Stephen Raj and V Edwin Vinothkumar - ran a fake UGC CRAI (Centre for Research and Innovation) regional office in Madurai and defrauded him and several others of lakhs of money in the pretext of providing employment.

It is the case of the petitioner that the three persons collected `9 lakh from him and after conducting written examination and interview, they appointed his son as Additional Administrative Supervisor in the ‘fake’ office. As his son died before he could join duty, the accused offered the job to her daughter, who was equally qualified, and she worked in the office from November 5, 2017.

The SS Colony police raided the office on September 19, 2018 and upon detailed inquiry it was found that the accused were running such centres in other districts as well and had been cheating people of several crores of rupees.

The petitioner further submitted that the accused at the time of collecting money from him had produced very convincing evidences such as certificates and imitating the logo, signature of UGC authorities among others.

Even the staff, including his daughter, who worked in the fake office were unaware of the scam, he stated and prayed the Court to transfer the case to  CB-CID Special wing and to expedite the investigation.
Hearing the same, the Judge directed the Inspector of Police of Central Crime Branch, Madurai to handover the case files to CB-CID in two weeks.

It is the case of the petitioner that the three persons collected Rs 9 lakh from him and after conducting exam and interview, they appointed his son as Additional Administrative Supervisor in the ‘fake’ office

