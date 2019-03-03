Order refusing nod to Hindu outfit stir upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting the arguments of Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, the Madras High Court has upheld an order dated February 4 last, of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner refusing permission to the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) to stage a day-long fasting protest near Valluvarkottam on February 10.

HMK wanted to hold the agitation to register its protest against the “non-Hindus speaking against Hindus and exhibiting photos in public places and performing functions against the Hindus.”(The petitioner was referring to the painting exhibition held at Loyola college in Numgambakkam on January 19 and 20 last, when paintings and photos allegedly degrading the Hindu Gods and the religion and the Prime Minister, were displayed).

When the matter came up on February 8 last, AAG Kumar told Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan that the HMK was involved in various protests, which ended in disturbance to public tranquility. Several cases had been registered against it and its office-bearers in Chennai and in the districts. If the petitioner is permitted to hold the protest, definitely law and order problem would arise and cause great hardship to the police and to the members of the public, he added.

“In the facts and circumstances of the case and also considering the antecedents of the petitioner party, it is not appropriate for this court to direct the police to permit the petitioner to carry on with the protest,” the judge said and dismissed the writ petition.