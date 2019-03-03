Home States Tamil Nadu

Order refusing nod to Hindu outfit stir upheld

When the matter came up on February 8 last, AAG Kumar told Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan that the HMK was involved in various protests, which ended in disturbance to public tranquility.

Published: 03rd March 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting the arguments of Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, the Madras High Court has upheld an order dated February 4 last, of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner refusing permission to the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) to stage a day-long fasting protest near Valluvarkottam on February 10.

HMK wanted to hold the agitation to register its protest against the “non-Hindus speaking against Hindus and exhibiting photos in public places and performing functions against the Hindus.”(The petitioner was referring to the painting exhibition held at Loyola college in Numgambakkam on January 19 and 20 last, when paintings and photos allegedly degrading the Hindu Gods and the religion and the Prime Minister, were displayed).

When the matter came up on February 8 last, AAG Kumar told Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan that the HMK was involved in various protests, which ended in disturbance to public tranquility. Several cases had been registered against it and its office-bearers in Chennai and in the districts. If the petitioner is permitted to hold the protest, definitely law and order problem would arise and cause great hardship to the police and to the members of the public, he added.

“In the facts and circumstances of the case and also considering the antecedents of the petitioner party, it is not appropriate for this court to direct the police to permit the petitioner to carry on with the protest,” the judge said and dismissed the writ petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp