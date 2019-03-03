Plea for permanent recognition to all pvt schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea for a direction to the school education authorities to consider grant of permanent recognition to all schools affiliated to All India Private Educational Institutions Association, instead of temporary ones, has been made in the Madras High Court.

Justice D Krishnakumar, before whom the writ petition from the Association, by its general secretary K Palaniappan of Saligramam, came up on February 1, ordered notice.

According to the petitioner, no provision is available in the TN Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Act and the Rules framed there under, to restrict the recognition to certain years. In Tamil Nadu, the temporary recognition is granted with a rider that it should be renewed every year. “Such a stand is arbitrary, unreasonable and unconstitutional. Right to establish an educational institution is a fundamental one and restricting and forcing the institutions to beg for recognition every year is unreasonable.”

While passing orders on a similar plea from a school in Puducherry, Justice N Kirubakaran had set aside an order granting temporary recognition, the petitioner pointed out.

It is open to the authorities to inspect the institutions, if any compliant is received or even periodically and take appropriate action under Sec. 12 of the Act. When there is no provision under the Act and Rules in restricting the period of operation of recognition, the authorities can’t exercise a non-existing power. In this connection a representation was sent on December 14, 2018, but there is no action. Hence, the present writ petition, Palaniappan said.