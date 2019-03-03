Home States Tamil Nadu

President Ram Nath Kovind arriving on 2-day visit to Kovai

The city police have announced that the Siruvani road will be closed for public use for two and half hours on Monday, when the President will be headed to Isha Yoga.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With President Ram Nath Kovind in town for two days, for the presentation of President’s Colours to two Indian Air Force units and to participate in the Maha Sivaratri celebration at Isha Yoga, authorities in the city have stepped up vigilance.Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for security cover at his place of stay.

An additional 1,500-2,000 personnel will be on duty within the city limits on protection detail. On part of the rural police, 3,700 personnel will be on security duty as both programmes to be attended by the president was in the countryside, said police officials.

Traffic diversion

The city police have announced that the Siruvani road will be closed for public use for two and half hours on Monday, when the President will be headed to Isha Yoga.Public were to avoid Perur main road between 6 amd 8.30 pm on Monday evening.

Traffic from Mettupalayam will be diverted through Avinashilingam University, GCT Junction, Lawley Road, PN Pudur, Vadavalli and towards Bluvampatti to reach Isha Yoga. The traffic from Avinashi road will be also diverted on the same route (Lawley road, Boluvampatti, Isha Yoga centre) through Avinashi road old flyover, Brook Bond road and Cowley Brown road, a report said.

People using the Palakkad road can take the route of Kovaipudur Pirivu to Madampatti via Sundakkamuthur and Pachapalayam to Isha Yoga. Those travelling on Pollachi road can also use the same route by crossing over the L&T bypass and Madukkarai market road, the report detailed.

As the President may return to the Circuit House, his place of stay for the two days, by road after attending the Maha Sivaratri observance, the road will be closed for security purposes, said police officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp