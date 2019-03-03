President Ram Nath Kovind arriving on 2-day visit to Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With President Ram Nath Kovind in town for two days, for the presentation of President’s Colours to two Indian Air Force units and to participate in the Maha Sivaratri celebration at Isha Yoga, authorities in the city have stepped up vigilance.Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for security cover at his place of stay.

An additional 1,500-2,000 personnel will be on duty within the city limits on protection detail. On part of the rural police, 3,700 personnel will be on security duty as both programmes to be attended by the president was in the countryside, said police officials.

Traffic diversion

The city police have announced that the Siruvani road will be closed for public use for two and half hours on Monday, when the President will be headed to Isha Yoga.Public were to avoid Perur main road between 6 amd 8.30 pm on Monday evening.

Traffic from Mettupalayam will be diverted through Avinashilingam University, GCT Junction, Lawley Road, PN Pudur, Vadavalli and towards Bluvampatti to reach Isha Yoga. The traffic from Avinashi road will be also diverted on the same route (Lawley road, Boluvampatti, Isha Yoga centre) through Avinashi road old flyover, Brook Bond road and Cowley Brown road, a report said.

People using the Palakkad road can take the route of Kovaipudur Pirivu to Madampatti via Sundakkamuthur and Pachapalayam to Isha Yoga. Those travelling on Pollachi road can also use the same route by crossing over the L&T bypass and Madukkarai market road, the report detailed.

As the President may return to the Circuit House, his place of stay for the two days, by road after attending the Maha Sivaratri observance, the road will be closed for security purposes, said police officials.