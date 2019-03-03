Solar helmets, energy drinks to revitalise cops

By Express News Service

KARUR: As the summer season has begun, Superintendent of Police TK Rajasekaran distributed solar-powered helmets and energy drinks among traffic all police personnel in the district on Saturday.

Every year solar-powered helmets and energy drinks are distributed among traffic police personnel during the start of the summer season. The police department will provide energy drinks for the personnel on traffic duty two times a day-- at 11am and 5pm.

District Traffic Wing Inspector Marimuthu, District Special Branch Inspector Arul Mozhi Arasu, DSP Kummaraja were among those present at the function held near the Central Bus Terminus.