Vote on Account of Rs 2,703 crore for 5 months passed in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Assembly passed a Vote on Account to meet the expenditure for five months, April, May, June, July and August of next financial year, amounting to Rs 2703.63 crore. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy presented a Vote on Account for Rs 27,03,63,48,000, to meet the committed expenditure of the government. The Assembly also passed a supplementary demand for grants of Rs 389,26,31,000 for various departments. This includes a public debt of Rs 27 crore, Rs 9 crore for Medical, Rs 3.57 crore for PWD and Rs 2.08 crore for social welfare.

In a bid to counter the anti-incumbency factor of his government in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced a plethora of schemes that his government proposes to introduce in the coming fiscal 2019-2020. Making a suo moto statement in the Assembly on Saturday, the CM said the administration proposes to implement the ‘Uzhavar Udayam’ scheme from 2019-20, which would provide subsidy directly to farmers including land owners as well as lease holdings.

He said new schemes would be implemented in 2019-20, to ensure self-sufficiency in milk production in the UT. The Ponlait (Pondicherry Cooperative Milk producers Union) would be modernized at Rs 54 crore to produce greater variety of products. It is proposed to implement a scheme at Rs 12 crore to provide milch cattle to women and farmers to enhance their earning, he added. He said under the Rural Development department, 2,533 self-help groups and 98 panchayat women confederations, have been constituted. These women groups save Rs 15 crore a year and obtain loan to the tune of Rs 30 crore from banks.

Oppn stages walkout

Puducherry: A united opposition staged a walkout in the territorial assembly. Led by the leader of Opposition N Rangasamy, the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP members were up on their feet protesting against the failure of the government to present a full budget and demanding an explanation on the dharna in front of the Raj Nivas and what was achieved from it. Rangasamy and AIADMK Legislature party leader A Anbalagan were joined by the BJP and together.