BARC suggests cost-effective ways to purify temple pond in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has provided technical advice to purify Saravana Poigai (temple pond) at Tiruparankundram Subramaniyaswamy temple in the district, a first in the State. The pond with a total capacity of 80 million litres, holds an average of 67 million litres of water.

With rainwater as the source, the pond is primarily used for taking Holy dip and puja rituals. Sources said that around 600 pilgrims take dip in the pond on normal days and the number would go up to 1,500 during festival season.

Speaking about the project, senior scientist of Technical Coordination Wing (TCW), BARC, Chennai J Daniel Chellappa said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department that was administering the temple sought technical advice of BARC to purify the Saravana Poigai as the water had turned dark green and stench started emanating from it. BARC, with the help of two scientists in Mumbai, carried out a study for a month-and-a-half from December last year.

"During the study it was found that the pond had a higher value of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 30 milligram per litre where the ideal value should be less than 3 milligram per litre," he shared. BOD is the amount of dissolved oxygen required by aerobic biological organisms to break down organic material present in water.

"The static nature of the pond water with dynamic load of impurities has resulted in an alarming higher value of BOD. Subsequently, this has enabled harmful microorganisms to thrive well," added Daniel Chellappa.

BARC that submitted its report to the district administration, has suggested simple cost-effective techniques to purify the pond. "To convert the anaerobic condition of the water into aerobic, air-diffuser based on aeration system, similar to a motor fitted in an aquarium tank should be installed. A surface fountain to improve aeration and a spray should be installed," he further noted.

Besides, recommendations have been made to the local authorities to ensure that the residents do not wash clothes regularly in the pond and to educate the pilgrims and residents against urination and defaecation in the pond, said Daniel Chellappa. On Saturday, Collector S Natarajan chaired a review meeting on the project and the preparation of Detailed Project Report is underway.

The project, when implemented, would improve the water quality conforming to IS Standards of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and there would be a visible change in water colour within a month's time, said Daniel Chellappa.