Home States Tamil Nadu

BARC suggests cost-effective ways to purify temple pond in Madurai

Published: 04th March 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has provided technical advice to purify Saravana Poigai (temple pond) at Tiruparankundram Subramaniyaswamy temple in the district, a first in the State. The pond with a total capacity of 80 million litres, holds an average of 67 million litres of water.

With rainwater as the source, the pond is primarily used for taking Holy dip and puja rituals. Sources said that around 600 pilgrims take dip in the pond on normal days and the number would go up to 1,500 during festival season.

Speaking about the project, senior scientist of Technical Coordination Wing (TCW), BARC, Chennai J Daniel Chellappa said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department that was administering the temple sought technical advice of BARC to purify the Saravana Poigai as the water had turned dark green and stench started emanating from it. BARC, with the help of two scientists in Mumbai, carried out a study for a month-and-a-half from December last year.

"During the study it was found that the pond had a higher value of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 30 milligram per litre where the ideal value should be less than 3 milligram per litre," he shared. BOD is the amount of dissolved oxygen required by aerobic biological organisms to break down organic material present in water.

"The static nature of the pond water with dynamic load of impurities has resulted in an alarming higher value of BOD. Subsequently, this has enabled harmful microorganisms to thrive well," added Daniel Chellappa.

BARC that submitted its report to the district administration, has suggested simple cost-effective techniques to purify the pond. "To convert the anaerobic condition of the water into aerobic, air-diffuser based on aeration system, similar to a motor fitted in an aquarium tank should be installed. A surface fountain to improve aeration and a spray should be installed," he further noted.

Besides, recommendations have been made to the local authorities to ensure that the residents do not wash clothes regularly in the pond and to educate the pilgrims and residents against urination and defaecation in the pond, said Daniel Chellappa. On Saturday, Collector S Natarajan chaired a review meeting on the project and the preparation of Detailed Project Report is underway.

The project, when implemented, would improve the water quality conforming to IS Standards of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and there would be a visible change in water colour within a month's time, said Daniel Chellappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BARC Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Saravana Poigai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp