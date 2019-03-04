Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore: Cop deserts checkpoint to nab fleeing driver, suspended

Police sources said that he had been punished for leaving the checkpoint in the absence of a senior official and without the knowledge of his seniors. 

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A police constable was suspended for leaving a checkpoint in pursuit of a fleeing driver near the Vellore Town railway station.

On February 24, a man did not stop his vehicle at the checkpoint despite Thangaraj’s (26) attempt to stop it. He followed the fleeing driver and intercepted the vehicle at Nethaji Market when the driver stopped to unload vegetables. 

He got furious and allegedly pulled Thangaraj’s uniform and the latter hit the driver. The driver, however, threatened the constable, citing his family’s political background. The driver is said to be a relative of a former MLA of Tirupattur.

Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar issued the suspension order to Thangaraj, who was posted to the Vellore north station around six months ago.

