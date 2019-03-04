Home States Tamil Nadu

Exorcism: Five held in Madurai for harassing woman

The 24-year-old woman was allegedly whipped, pulled by the hair, and mercilessly assaulted.

Published: 04th March 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI/CHENNAI: The Madurai district police arrested five persons, including a fortune teller, for harassing a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of exorcising the demon, on Saturday.

The victim lives at Narasingam near Y Othakadai with her husband and child. Her husband allegedly used to beat her up under the influence of alcohol. Last time, when she did not react to his assault, he found it disturbing, and shared it with his friends. They suggested that she could be possessed. The man took his wife to a fortune teller on Friday. His three friends allegedly assisted him. After hearing his predicament, the fortune teller reportedly told them that she needed to be exorcised, and asked them to wait outside. Meanwhile, the man allegedly whipped her, puller her hair, apart from assaulting her. 

However, Muthupandiyammal managed to escape and rush to the Appanthirupathi police station. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the five persons -- her husband, his three friends and the fortune teller -- under IPC 147, 294, 323 and Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women’s Harassment Act, and arrested them. An investigating officer said that presence of her husband and his aides during the time of her harassment was not clear. The police was also investigating whether the fortune teller had assaulted other women.

Newlywed held for raping minor sister-in-law 

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Tiruvallur police for allegedly raping his 14-year-old sister-in-law 20 days after wedding. Police said Surya* (name changed) runs a mobile phone sales shop. On Friday, his wife’s younger sister who returned from school, went missing and her father lodged a complaint, said a police officer. Investigation revealed that Surya had picked up the girl from school and raped her in his shop.

Police arrested him under POCSO Act and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Exorcism Harrassment POCSO Act Minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp