People will give historic victory to DMK-Congress alliance: AICC secretary

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sanjay Dutt who is also the in-charge for its Tamil Nadu unit, on Sunday, expressed hope that his party would win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections “as the people are looking for a change”.

After chairing a preparedness meeting for functionaries and cadre at Thatchanallur here, Sanjay Dutt addressed them. Later, speaking to reporters, Sanjay Dutt said that the meeting was intended to devise the election strategy and review the preparedness of the cadre and party functionaries (to face election).

Taking a dig at the BJP government, he said that the Narendra Modi-led Union government had failed in all fronts. “It (BJP) has not fulfiled the promises made during last general elections,” he alleged. Sanjay Dutt added that BJP was pursuing political mileage from the sacrifice of CRPF jawans.”

“People need a change as it had been proven in the Assembly elections held in five States. The results will reflect in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections too. We (Congress) are confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will give a historic win for the DMK-Congress alliance. Our alliance will win in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State,” he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi was working for the interest of common man. Asked about the constituencies allotted to Congress in the State, Sanjay said that it would be decided by the party higher-ups.

TN Congress Committee working presidents H Vasantha Kumar, Mayura Jayakumar, general secretary S Vanamamalai, district presidents -- KM Sivakumar (Tirunelveli east district), K Sankarapandian (Tirunelveli city district), S Palani Nadar (Tirunelveli west district), and former minister Dhanushkodi Adithan among others took part.