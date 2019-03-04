Soon, government order on incentive marks for service doctors in PG admissions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State health department is likely to issue a government order soon on providing incentive marks for service doctors in PG medial admission, after a seven-member committee chaired by a retired judge of Madras High Court A Selvam completed its assessment report.

The committee was constituted on the directives of the Madras High Court order dated May 17, 2018, to identify remote, difficult and rural areas for awarding incentive marks to government service-doctors for admission to PG courses for 2019-2020. A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education, told Express that one of the members of the committee had said," The committee completed its geographical areas assessment report and classified the areas into four categories, namely hilly, difficult areas in plains, rural and remote areas. The committee is now in the process of giving definition for these areas. Once, its submits it with those definitions, the G.O. will be issued. This will take another couple of weeks," he said.

He said the committee has marked 119 areas in hilly category, 660 in difficult areas in plains, 23 in remote areas, and 1021 in rural areas. These areas come under the Directorate of Public Health institutions, that is Primary Health Centres. Similarly, there are 20 areas in hilly regions, 85 in difficult areas in plain and three areas in remote and 119 areas in rural on the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services side.

Meanwhile, another official said, "Ten incentive marks will be provided per year to service-doctors who worked in hilly areas, nine marks will be provided to doctors who worked in difficult areas in plains, eight marks to doctors who worked in remote areas and five marks will be provided to doctor who worked in rural areas," the official added. The committee also had asked the collectors to submit the list of remote, difficult and rural areas in their districts.

In April, the Madras High Court quashed Government Orders (GOs) of the State health department dated March 9, as amended in the subsequent GO dated March 23 last and clause 16 of the prospectus for admission to PG degree/diploma courses in the State of Tamil Nadu for 2018-2019 session.