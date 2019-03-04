Stone laying for new rail line from Dharmapuri to Morappur today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will lay the foundation for the 36-km long Dharmapuri-Morappur new railway line, in Dharmapuri on Monday.

According to a release, the minister will also participate in a function at Egmore through video-conferencing, where he will announce the extension of Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express to Nagercoil and also flag off train no.16101/16102 Chennai Egmore-Kollam daily express train. As part of the development of 36 km new line, two major bridges, 24 minor bridges, five road over bridges and 15 road under bridges will be built. The section will have two level-crossings at Ranimukkanur and Mukkanur.

The extension of Antyodaya Express to Nagercoil is expected to provide better connectivity between Central districts with Nagercoil, the release said.