Tamil Nadu​ CM Edappadi Palaniswami launches Rs 2,000 special assistance for BPL families

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for 60 lakh below the poverty line (BPL) families in the state affected by cyclone Gaja, drought and failure of rains.

At the state secretariat, Palaniswami handed over to 32 families the administrative sanction to deposit Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts.

On Feb 11, Palaniswami had announced in the assembly the special assistance of Rs 2,000 to the 60 lakh BPL families in the state affected by cyclone, Gaja, drought and failure of rains.

He had said the outlay for this will be Rs 1,200 crore and will be made in the supplementary demands for grants to be made this fiscal.

Palaniswami had said 35 lakh families in villages and 25 lakh families in cities will be benefited by this financial assistance.

According to him, the financial assistance will be of great help especially to agricultural workers, fishermen, workers in firecracker units, handloom weavers, tree climbers and others.

The government had paid Rs 1,000 as a cash gift and gift hamper to ration card holders-BPL and non-priority household with sugar-only ration card to celebrate Pongal festival.