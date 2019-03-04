VCK, DMK finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha​ elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long wait, the VCK was given two parliamentary constituencies in the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019 as per the party's demand.

The development comes amid rumours, circulated in various media and political circle that the party will be given only one seat.

Some media outlets had reported that the VCK was exploring other options to get an alliance with, in case of not being able to get two constituencies in the DMK-led alliance. But, the VCK functionaries denied the reports from the beginning.

The poll pact was signed by MK Stalin, president of DMK and Thol Thirumavalavan, president of VCK at Anna Arivalayam, headquarters of the DMK.

In this situation, the VCK and DMK reached the poll pact on Monday as Thol Thirumavalavan, president of VCK had stated on Sunday when he was addressing press reporters.

It may be recalled, the VCK entered poll fray in Parliament Election 1999 under the TMC alliance.

From then, the VCK party contested various elections under DMK, AIADMK alliances. Besides, the

alliances with Dravidian majors the party was a major partner of People Welfare Alliance(PWA) in 2016 assembly election in which, the party has contested 25 assembly seats and had secured 331849 votes.