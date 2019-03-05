Home States Tamil Nadu

A happy reunion for Andhra Pradesh man in Vellore home, two years after losing track of family

It took more than six months for a group of volunteers to ascertain the identity of the man who was roaming around the stand in Vaniyambadi terrifying onlookers with his long grown beard,

Published: 05th March 2019 09:24 PM

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Clad in ragged clothes, heavily smeared with dirt, a lean man was roaming around the bus stand in Vaniyambadi terrifying the onlookers with his long grown beard. Often, he was found speaking to himself in a furious way. The passers-by and commuters couldn't decipher what he was telling, and none braved to go near the helpless man.

Suddenly a group of volunteers belonging to Uthavum Ullangal alighted from a vehicle, paced towards him, uttered some kind words before leading him onto their vehicle. It took more than six months at the Home of Psycho-social Rehabilitation of Mentally Ill Persons, located at Tirupattur, to ascertain his identity.

R Tharageswar Rao, son of a local civic body member at Srikakulam, separated from family two years ago. After roaming around at several places he landed at Vaniyambadi.

“In the initial days, he would not move closer with anyone of the inmates. He would sit alone, away from others as always, speak himself for long. We fought hard to understand what he was speaking. After due course of treatment, he regained memory and revealed his identity,” explained C Ramesh, president of Uthavum Ullangal.

Thus came to light the identity of Tharageswar Rao, an actual resident of Rothley Street in Srikakulam.

When the volunteers of the Home contacted the local police, they found the family had already shifted their whereabouts.

According to Ramesh, “After concerted efforts from the side of the Srikakulam Police, we could locate one of his sisters staying in Vizagapatnam.”

Then followed the usual formalities of handing over to relatives.

“We all are happy to see him again. Because he had never separated for so long. On earlier, occasions he had disappeared for a maximum of one week, then return to home,” said R Krishnaveni, sister of Tharageswar.

On Monday, he was handed over to Krishnaveni and another sister Saini in the presence of Tirupattur Sub-Collector Priyanka Pankajam.

What caused the 36-year-old man to lose track of his family? “He was under treatment for mental illness. He doggedly refused to take medicine for some time, resulting in aggravation of the illness,” Krishnaveni recalled.

The man now looks as if he is reborn and is able to move with as much ease and comfort.

