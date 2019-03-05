Tamil Nadu CM launches Rs 2,000-scheme for 60 lakh BPL families

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the implementation of the ‘Special financial assistance’ of Rs 2,000 for around 60 lakh families across the State who live below the poverty line (BPL), who have been affected by Cyclone Gaja and the drought situation prevailing due to the recent monsoon failure.

The chief minister presented orders to credit Rs 2,000 each in the bank accounts of 32 BPL families. In all, 35 lakh BPL families in rural areas and 25 lakh BPL families in urban areas will benefit from this assistance. The measure would cost the State exchequer Rs 1,200 crore.

The assistance would reach agricultural labourers, urban poor, cracker workers, workers engaged in fishing, workers in the powerloom and handloom sectors, tree climbers, workers in salt pans, workers engaged in production of footwear and leather goods, sanitary workers, pottery workers and workers employed in many other sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and senior officials were present.