Debt-hit woman MBA graduate uses net to make fake notes, arrested

Published: 05th March 2019 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CUDDALORE: A woman MBA graduate who allegedly made photocopies of currency notes by following on-line video landed in police net while trying to exchange a fake Rs 2000 note here, police said Tuesday.

The woman was arrested and fake notes in the denomination of 2000, 500 and 200 with a total face value of Rs 69,700 were seized from here last evening, they said.

Mother of two girl children, the woman told the police that she took to the fake currency racket due to financial problems after her husband suffered losses in business. She learnt to make fake notes by watching videos on YouTube and had purchased a photocopying machine without the knowledge of her family members, police said.

She had tried to change the Rs 2,000 fake note while buying fruit from a vendor at the bus stand here.

As the vendor's friend grew suspicious about it, he took it to the police station, following which she was arrested. It was found that she was also carrying 15 fake ATM cards, the police said.

