Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC waives two sentences on HIV+ convict

THE sentences of one month RI each, imposed by the lower appellate courts on a convict in two criminal cases, have been waived, as he happens to be an HIV+ patient.  

Published: 05th March 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sentences of one month RI each, imposed by the lower appellate courts on a convict in two criminal cases, have been waived, as he happens to be an HIV+ patient.  

“I am of the view that the punishment of imprisonment for a period of one month (already revised) has to be modified due to the nature of  the disease and the sufferings of the convict, on a humanitarian ground,” observed Justice M V Muralidharan.

The judge was allowing two criminal revision petitions from the convict. Though the order was passed as early as on March 12, 2018, it was issued and made available to the parties only on February 4.
The judge, however, steeply hiked the fine amounts from `500 each to `5,000 each.

The charge against the petitioner was that while working  at an agricultural co-operative bank in 1991, he misappropriated funds running to several lakhs of rupees. Two cases were registered against him and the trial courts in 2010 and 2013 awarded one year imprisonment to him in each case, plus a fine of `500 each.
Challenging this, he moved the lower appellate court, which, considering his health condition, reduced the sentence to one month each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp