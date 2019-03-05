Madras HC waives two sentences on HIV+ convict

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sentences of one month RI each, imposed by the lower appellate courts on a convict in two criminal cases, have been waived, as he happens to be an HIV+ patient.

“I am of the view that the punishment of imprisonment for a period of one month (already revised) has to be modified due to the nature of the disease and the sufferings of the convict, on a humanitarian ground,” observed Justice M V Muralidharan.

The judge was allowing two criminal revision petitions from the convict. Though the order was passed as early as on March 12, 2018, it was issued and made available to the parties only on February 4.

The judge, however, steeply hiked the fine amounts from `500 each to `5,000 each.

The charge against the petitioner was that while working at an agricultural co-operative bank in 1991, he misappropriated funds running to several lakhs of rupees. Two cases were registered against him and the trial courts in 2010 and 2013 awarded one year imprisonment to him in each case, plus a fine of `500 each.

Challenging this, he moved the lower appellate court, which, considering his health condition, reduced the sentence to one month each.