India is land of faith, spiritualism: President Ram Nath Kovind

COIMBATORE: “India is a land of faith and spiritualism and no other nation has as many diverse festivals and celebrations like the country,” says President Ram Nath Kovind during a Mahashivratri festival celebration held at Isha Yoga centre at the foothills of Velliangiri foothills on Monday evening.

“Among our festivals, Mahashivaratri is one of the most endearing, enduring and significant. Millions of devotees celebrate this festival as a day to introspect and reflect upon the values synonymous with Lord Shiva. Shiva has many forms, and one of these is his form as Ardhanareeshwar. In this form one half is a man’s body and one half a woman’s. This indicates that both masculine and feminine aspects need to be in balance for a human personality and for a society to prosper. Today the entire world talks of women empowerment. But emphasising it has always been a part of our cultural ethos,” said President Ram Nath Kovind

He heaped praise on Sadhguru, who hosted the event, and called him a spiritual bridge “that brings our long-cherished values, wisdom and knowledge to the youth of today in a language that they understand”.

President inaugurated the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a sound and light laser show, with a narrative on Adiyogi who expounded the 112 ways through which human beings can reach their ultimate nature. Divya Darshanam is set to become a regular feature for Adiyogi visitors.

An eclectic mix of artists that included drummers from Azerbaijan and Sounds of Isha as well as several classical dancers and folk artists performed through the night. The performances were interspersed with discourses by Sadhguru as well as meditation sessions.

Lakhs of people participated in the much awaited powerful midnight meditation led by Sadhguru. Visitors received a rudraksh bead and the Sarpa Sutra as prasadam. The one lakh and eight rudraksh beads that adorned Adiyogi over the last year were distributed as rudraksh prasadam. The Sarpa Sutra is a consecrated copper snake ring worn on the left ring finger to promote stability and well-being.

India remains thoroughly committed to peace but will use all forces to protect our nation if the need were to arise, declaired Ram Nath Kovind at the Suluar air force station. “I am confident that our men and women in uniform will rise to the occasion. Our armed forces are exemplified by our air warriors, who play a vital role in defending our nation. Indian air force carried out three missions on known terrorist camps. Our air force, in recent years, has been modernised in a rapid manner. It has been on the forefront of all humanitarian assistance during these disasters,” he noted.

IAF men during the President’s colours presentation at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore on Monday | U Rakesh Kumar

Kovind made the statement, on Monday, after presenting the President’s colours to 5 Base repair depot of Sulur and Air force station of Hakimpet at the Sulur air force station. The award was a mark of their selfless devotion, professionalism and various performances and achievements, the President announced.

Speaking about the two air bases that were honoured, he said that the Sulur repair depot plays a vital role in maintaining various types of aircrafts, which have ben in use for more than 30 years. It also fuels new ideas, innovations and technological developments, besides aiding the Make in India initiative. The Hakimpet base continues to train pilots for the force, he detailed.

Air Chief Marshal Birendar Singh Dhanoa and Governor Banwarilal Purohit an witnessed impressive ceremonial parade. The air force band enchanted the audience by playing some excellent military tunes. ‘Akash Ganga’, Indian air forces’ own daredevil paratroopers, also performed jumps from a height of 10,000 feet and landed precisely at predetermined spots in front of the audience. There was a flypast by aircraft team; personnel also executed low level aerobatics with the light combat aircraft Tejas. The air warrior drill team put up an impressive display.

