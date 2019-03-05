TN: Portal for registering and downloading birth, death certificates launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Registration System has gone online with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launching a portal for downloading death and birth certificates, free of cost, at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Egmore on Monday.

With the facility, people across the State can register births and deaths online and also can download birth and death certificates.The chief minister also launched Amma Maternal and Child Health kits for Ante-natal mothers. According to Health department officials, the government will give Amma Maternal and Child Health, nutrition kits to prevent anaemia among pregnant women. Around `4,000 per woman from the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternal Benefit scheme will be segregated for the nutrition kit.

Another significant dedication by the chief minister for the Health department is the Laboratory Information Management System. Under the system, laboratory samples like blood collected from the remote Primary Health Centres (PHCs), will be sent to the block level PHCs for tests and the results will be sent back.

Palaniswami also gave appointment orders to a few of 1,300 newly recruited medical officers, 135 junior assistants, 95 steno typists, and 29 typists. The chief minister also announced donation of `15 crore to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology as part of its 175th anniversary.Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health minister C Vijaya Baskar, health secretary Beela Rajesh and officials were present.