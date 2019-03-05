Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Portal for registering and downloading birth, death certificates launched

With the facility, people across the State can register births and deaths online and also can download birth and death certificates.

Published: 05th March 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributing ‘Amma Maternal Nutrition Kit’ to a woman in the city on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Registration System has gone online with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launching a portal for downloading death and birth certificates, free of cost, at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Egmore on Monday.

With the facility, people across the State can register births and deaths online and also can download birth and death certificates.The chief minister also launched Amma Maternal and Child Health kits for Ante-natal mothers. According to Health department officials, the government will give Amma Maternal and Child Health, nutrition kits to prevent anaemia among pregnant women. Around `4,000 per woman from the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternal Benefit scheme will be segregated for the nutrition kit.

Another significant dedication by the chief minister for the Health department is the Laboratory Information Management System. Under the system, laboratory samples like blood collected from the remote Primary Health Centres (PHCs), will be sent to the block level PHCs for tests and the results will be sent back.

Palaniswami also gave appointment orders to a few of 1,300 newly recruited medical officers, 135 junior assistants, 95 steno typists, and 29 typists. The chief minister also announced donation of `15 crore to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology as part of its 175th anniversary.Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health minister C Vijaya Baskar, health secretary Beela Rajesh and officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Civil Registration System birth certificates death certificates online certificates digital certificates Laboratory Information Management System

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp