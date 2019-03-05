Secret tunnel found in Presidency college

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Principal of Presidency College, R Ravanan has discovered an “underground passage” that passes through the basement of the British-era college building, which was built in late 1860s and has proposed for the State Archeology department to conduct a thorough survey.

Excited about his finding, Ravanan has written to K Pandiarajan, minister for Tamil official language and Tamil culture, requesting a proper investigation of the underground passage by the State Archeology department.

Taking note of his request, the minister had asked the State Archeology officials to look into the matter. Last Friday, a three-member team of the department, headed by deputy director, R Sivanandan, visited the college premises and conducted an examination.

The entrance to the tunnel in Presidency College | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

“We have conducted a preliminary examination of the structure. At present, it is difficult to say anything as we have seen the basement from outside only. After removing the blockages and entering it, we will exactly get an idea about it,” said R Sivanandan.Officials said construction of the Presidency College building started in 1867 and was completed in 1870. The building is a classic example of Renaissance architecture.

The principal has cited in his letter to the minister that the entrance of the basement has been closed for the last five decades and there is no written document or information as to when it was closed exactly and under what circumstances. “If a proper survey is carried out about the underground passage then it can unravel some interesting slices of history and the entire basement can be converted into a museum,” said Ravanan.

Speaking to Express, Ravanan said a few days back, he noticed a door - an entrance that leads to the basement. Though the door leading to the basement was closed, there were few broken manholes on the corridor through which a portion of the passage was visible. He followed the path and found that some underground rooms were also present in the basement.

Eighty-five-year old, S N Nappoly, who worked as NCC teacher in the college in 1964, said he was using a portion of the basement to store rifles used by NCC cadets. “There was electricity connection in the underground basement and I used to store rifles in a portion of it. But I never ventured more into the tunnel as there were blockages in it,” said Nappoly.