Sustainability award for TVS Motors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For being environmentally conscious and retaining product quality at the same time, the TVS Motor Company has been awarded the International Sustainability Award - ‘Green Era Award for Sustainability’ for the second time at an event in Lisbon, Portugal.“Over the years, we have focussed on incorporating sustainable practices in the design and manufacturing process. This recognition on a global platform fuels our effort towards greener manufacturing practices,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.