Trading licence mandatory for massage centres, spas from April 1 in Tamil Nadu

According to the new regulations, only trained masseuses with required educational qualifications, can work as therapists in such centres.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

masseuses

Image of Thai masseuses working in Tamil Nadu used for representational purpose (File Photo | D Sampathkumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the Madras High Court directive in 2014 which asked the State government to bring all health spas and massage centres under legislation, the Greater Chennai Corporation has created a new set of regulations to regulate such set-ups. Also, officials said that such centres cannot function as legal business if they don’t procure a trading license after April 1.  

According to the new regulations, only trained masseuses with required educational qualifications, can work as therapists in such centres. Also, CCTV surveillance cameras must be installed in all massage centres which may now function only between 9 am and 9 pm only.     

The new regulations also set down that separate licenses for conducting massages or spas would be granted by the Corporation after police verification. As conditions, the regulations state that the external doors of the massage/spa are to be kept open during the working hours, minimum lighting facilities are to be provided in each room or enclosure where the massage services are provided.

The regulations also include ‘prohibition of engaging in any form of sexual activity in the premises of the massage/spa establishment’. It also stated that a register should be maintained for the clients.

The fee for obtaining licenses is Rs 200 for hair spas and parlours without partitions and air conditioning and Rs 500 for air-conditioned set-ups. For centres that have a partition or sauna or bathrooms, the fee is Rs 2,500 for spaces up to 500 square feet, Rs 5,000 for spaces up to 1,000 square feet and Rs 7,500 for those exceeding 1,000 square feet.

