Videographers unhappy over tender rules for poll coverage

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: New criteria prescribed in the tender document for videographing election activities for the Election Commission (EC) have upset owners of photo studios across the State. They alleged the norms now favour companies with considerable turnover.

P A Madeshwaran, state president, Tamil Nadu Video and Photographers’ Association (TVPA), said, “For the first time, a tender was floated during the 2016 Assembly election to videograph campaigns and other poll-related activities for the EC. The norms paved the way for local videographers to take part in the bidding.”

He added, “But this time, the criteria mentioned in the tender document are not conducive for videographers at the district level. One condition is the bidder should have had a minimum of two work orders with a value of `5 lakh in last the three years from any government office. The work should include videographing and CCTV recordings. Which individual videographer or studio owner in districts would meet this norm?”

Office-bearers of the Pudukkottai chapter of the association told Express. “Another condition requires the bidder must have a minimum annual turnover of `5 lakh in any two of the last three accounting years as the tender value has been fixed at `5 lakh per Assembly constituency. If a district has six Assembly constituencies, then a bidder must have an annual turnover of Rs.30 lakh. Which videographer in Pudukkottai would be eligible under this condition?”Local videographers said these criteria would ultimately be helpful only to some big companies.