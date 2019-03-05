VIT Law school holds moot court competition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National moot court competition was conducted from March 1 to 3 at the VIT School of Law, said a statement issued by the institute.

The moot court problem was based on Competition Law and supported by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).The moot court problem dealt with aspects of Competition Act, 2002, chiefly on predatory pricing, dominant position and the pressing issue of online pricing versus traditional modes of pricing. The Moot Court competition was adjudged by prominent and experienced scholars in the field of competition law.

The team from the School of Excellence in Law, Chennai, was adjudged as winners and the team from the School of Law, Christ University, Bangalore, was adjudged as runners up. The total cash prizes worth `1,00,000, given to the teams, were sponsored by the Competition Commission of India. Totally,

18 teams showcased their advocacy skills at the competition.