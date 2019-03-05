Home States Tamil Nadu

VIT Law school holds moot court competition

The National moot court competition was conducted from March 1 to 3 at the VIT School of Law, said a statement issued by the institute.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries with the winning team from the School of Excellence in Law in the national moot court competition conducted by the VIT School of Law | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National moot court competition was conducted from March 1 to 3 at the VIT School of Law, said a statement issued by the institute.

The moot court problem was based on Competition Law and supported by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).The moot court problem dealt with aspects of Competition Act, 2002, chiefly on predatory pricing, dominant position and the pressing issue of online pricing versus traditional modes of pricing. The Moot Court competition was adjudged by prominent and experienced scholars in the field of competition law.

The team from the School of Excellence in Law, Chennai, was adjudged as winners and the team from the School of Law, Christ University, Bangalore, was adjudged as runners up. The total cash prizes worth `1,00,000, given to the teams, were sponsored by the Competition Commission of India. Totally,
18 teams showcased their advocacy skills at the competition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp