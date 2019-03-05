Home States Tamil Nadu

We favour development over corruption: Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal flags off two trains| Express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal laid the foundation stone for the Morappur-Dharmapuri project in Vallalar grounds on Monday, thus paving way for the fruition of a long-standing dream. Even as the DMK and Congress criticised the project as a mere election-time gimmick, the minister defended the project and stated that it was made possible because the BJP-led government favoured development over corruption.

Speaking at the event, MP Anbumani Ramadoss thanked the minister for aiding the development of Dharmapuri. Stating that the district was one of backward ones in the State primarily because it lacked connectivity to the State capital, he said that the Dharmapuri-Morappu line will draw lots of investors to the district and aid in its growth. “Not only did the minister help me fulfil my promise to the people, he also helped them realise a 78-year-old dream,” Anbumani exclaimed.

The railway minister said that the project woks will begin immediately and that an engineer has been appointed for the purpose. Of the 36 km line between Morappur and Dharmapuri, the Railway department owned 31 km of land. The remaining 44 hectares of lands will be acquire from the public, he said and urged the people to give away the land for the welfare of the district.

Goyal also announced the doubling of the Hosur-Salem line. He said that Railways identified the route as an important one and that he will seek to improve connectivity by setting up electric lines. The minister also assured to allow for the Chennai-Palakad train to halt at Morappur, a request made by Minister K P Anbalagan earlier. He participated in the launch of the Egmore-Kollam Daily Express, along with Ministers K P Anbalagan and Thangamani, and MP Anbumani.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Piyush Goyal drew attention to the criticism raised by the DMK and State Congress leaders against the project. While they labelled it a sham to garner votes, Goyal asked why the Congress that held power for a major period since independence and its close ally DMK did not revive the project in this many years.

