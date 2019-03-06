Home States Tamil Nadu

12th standard exams: It’s that time of the year when private college teachers in TN turn touts

Armed with pamphlets showcasing the salient features of the very many private institutions, these people are out to canvas prospective higher education aspirants.

Published: 06th March 2019

Plus Two students

Image of Plus Two students writing their board examination used for representational purpose (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar/EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Anxiety is writ large on the faces of students writing class XII examination, for this last leg of their school education will have a bearing on their future. However, if one were to just glance at the many centres dotting the city landscape, they could be forgiven for mistaking the long line of people waiting outside as worried parents wanting to know how their wards fared. A careful observation would tell these people are invested in the outcome of the proceedings, but for very different reasons.

Armed with pamphlets showcasing the salient features of the very many private institutions, these people are out to canvas prospective higher education aspirants. Pejoratively called touts, this motley group of students and staff of city-based private colleges is out to convince the young minds into opting for colleges they represent. Even staff of prominent colleges in Coimbatore and Erode too are seen vying for student attention.

These agents make a beeline for exam centres to swoop down on students leaving in hordes after a taxing duel with the question papers. Tasked by managements to bring fresh enrolments, these agents weave stories of academic brilliance to market their institutions.

Apart from issuing pamphlets, they note down the contact number of parents and communication address. However, not all fall prey to the guile of agents.  

What prompts students to line up in front of exam centres? The answer lies in concession. These students enrolled in a bevy of arts and science, diploma, polytechnic, and even engineering colleges, are promised a fee cut of up to Rs 5,000 if they bring in new enrolments. The inspiration for staff members hides behind promises of better assessment when appraisal time comes.

And whoever said there is no free lunch in the world would be surprised to learn the college managements offer it to the agents, along with free round-trip to the centres.

An agent told Express that their task was limited to laying the groundwork.

“We distribute pamphlets and note down the contact details of the students. Later, the administration reaches out to them,” he said.

That’s all from the staff and over to students, who have a way out of trouble if caught.

“We come with uniforms, which come in handy when we are questioned by officials. We evade action by identifying ourselves as students,” they said.

When contacted, principal of Chikkanna Government Arts College S Ramaiah said, “This is the usual marketing strategy employed by private colleges. As these institutions want their enrolment to swell, they push students and staff. Government colleges do not need such strategies. Students know that seats are allotted based on merit.”

The backstory

